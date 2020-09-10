COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one death that occurred before the last 24 hours on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,056 confirmed cases and 5,771 people have died.

There are 113 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

As COVID-19 cases in Quebec continue to rise, Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the situation alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and the province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The news conference is set to begin at 8:30 this morning.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced a new colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.

