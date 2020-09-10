COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Premier François Legault and Health Minster Christian Dubé will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 situation this morning.
Premier, health minister to provide update on province's COVID-19 situation this morning
- Quebec reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one death that occurred before the last 24 hours on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,056 confirmed cases and 5,771 people have died.
- There are 113 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
As COVID-19 cases in Quebec continue to rise, Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the situation alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and the province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda.
The news conference is set to begin at 8:30 this morning.
Earlier this week, the provincial government announced a new colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- With cases rising, Montrealers urged to be vigilant when seeing family and friends.
- New books, new masks: What the first day back looked like at this Montreal school.
- Several schools on Montreal's South Shore reporting multiple COVID-19 cases.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
