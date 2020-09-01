COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,492 confirmed cases and 5,760 people have died.

There are 112 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Premier François Legault sounded the alarm Monday about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province and warned Quebecers that he will be forced to re-impose lockdown measures if they don't start obeying public health rules more diligently.

The number of new cases has been rising for two weeks in Quebec. According to Legault, public health officials have not been able to identify a single cause.

He pointed to several potential contributing factors including the resumption of sports and the reopening of bars and indoor private gatherings.

Top COVID-19 stories today