COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Premier warns Quebecers to follow safety guidelines amid rising number of cases
- Quebec reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,492 confirmed cases and 5,760 people have died.
- There are 112 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Premier François Legault sounded the alarm Monday about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province and warned Quebecers that he will be forced to re-impose lockdown measures if they don't start obeying public health rules more diligently.
The number of new cases has been rising for two weeks in Quebec. According to Legault, public health officials have not been able to identify a single cause.
He pointed to several potential contributing factors including the resumption of sports and the reopening of bars and indoor private gatherings.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
