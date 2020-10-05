COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
New measures for red zones, COVID-19 tracing app coming this afternoon
- Quebec reported 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Sunday. One death was removed from the total because it was no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 78,459 confirmed cases and 5,878 people have died.
- There are 334 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 64 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.
The Quebec government is announcing new measures for schools, sports teams and gyms in the province's red zones this afternoon. It will also be making the federal COVID-19 tracing app available to Quebecers.
At a 1 p.m. news conference, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, along with Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann and Junior Education Minister Isabelle Charest, will announce new measures for schools in red zones.
According to Radio-Canada, those measures will include mandatory masks in school yards and smaller class sizes for some students in grades 10 and 11.
They are also expected to announce the banning of team sports and closure of gyms.
At 5 p.m., Premier François Legault, with the Minister for Digital Transformation Éric Caire and Health Minister Christian Dubé, will hold a news conference where they are expected to announce that the federal COVID-19 tracing app will now be available in Quebec.
You can watch both those announcements live here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Three Gaspé towns moved to highest COVID-19 alert level as cases rise.
- COVID consequences: immigration interrupted and who gets Canada's first vaccines.
- Forced to close for a second time, Quebec tourist attractions scramble to adapt.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
