COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Sunday. One death was removed from the total because it was no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 78,459 confirmed cases and 5,878 people have died.

There are 334 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 64 in intensive care (an increase of four).

The Quebec government is announcing new measures for schools, sports teams and gyms in the province's red zones this afternoon. It will also be making the federal COVID-19 tracing app available to Quebecers.

At a 1 p.m. news conference, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, along with Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann and Junior Education Minister Isabelle Charest, will announce new measures for schools in red zones.

According to Radio-Canada, those measures will include mandatory masks in school yards and smaller class sizes for some students in grades 10 and 11.

They are also expected to announce the banning of team sports and closure of gyms.

At 5 p.m., Premier François Legault, with the Minister for Digital Transformation Éric Caire and Health Minister Christian Dubé, will hold a news conference where they are expected to announce that the federal COVID-19 tracing app will now be available in Quebec.

