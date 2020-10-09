COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Thursday, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours . Another death was removed from the total because it was no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 82,992 confirmed cases and 5,915 people have died.

There are 425 people in hospital (an increase of 16), including 68 in intensive care (an increase of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Nearly all municipalities between the Montreal region and the Quebec City area along the St. Lawrence river are now considered red zones, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Thursday.

New red zones include the MRCs (regional county municipalities) of Bécancour, Nicolet-Yamaska, Drummond, Portneuf as well as the city of Trois-Rivières.

New, stricter measures will soon be enacted, along with police checkpoints to protect other zones, such as the Lac Saint-Jean region. Police will be checking to ensure people are travelling for essential reasons, the health minister said.

In the new red zones, restaurants, bars, theatres and other restricted businesses will close on Saturday, while masks will be required at all times in high schools starting Wednesday of next week.

