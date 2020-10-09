COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
More regions now considered red zones, police checkpoints to be set up
- Quebec reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Thursday, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Another death was removed from the total because it was no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 82,992 confirmed cases and 5,915 people have died.
- There are 425 people in hospital (an increase of 16), including 68 in intensive care (an increase of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Nearly all municipalities between the Montreal region and the Quebec City area along the St. Lawrence river are now considered red zones, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Thursday.
New red zones include the MRCs (regional county municipalities) of Bécancour, Nicolet-Yamaska, Drummond, Portneuf as well as the city of Trois-Rivières.
New, stricter measures will soon be enacted, along with police checkpoints to protect other zones, such as the Lac Saint-Jean region. Police will be checking to ensure people are travelling for essential reasons, the health minister said.
In the new red zones, restaurants, bars, theatres and other restricted businesses will close on Saturday, while masks will be required at all times in high schools starting Wednesday of next week.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
