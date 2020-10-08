COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Mandatory masks in high school classrooms, gym closures start today
- Quebec reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 81,914 confirmed cases and 5,906 people have died.
- There are 409 people in hospital (an increase of 12), including 62 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
Additional regulations for Quebec's red zones, announced by the provincial government earlier this week, officially go into effect today.
Those new rules include banning team sports and organized leisure activities, and shutting down gyms, as well as mandatory masks in classrooms for high school students.
As of today, students in grades 10 and 11 will also be alternating between in-person courses and online learning, only sitting in the classroom every two days.
The new changes affect all red zones, including the Greater Montreal area, Quebec City area, Chaudière-Appalaches region and three towns in the Gaspé.
On Wednesday, Montreal's public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin warned that cases are starting to increase among the city's elderly population. She is asking all residents to limit their contact with older family members — even within the same household.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
