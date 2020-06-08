COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The latest:

Quebec has 52,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,978 people have died, an increase of 225 cases and eight deaths from a day earlier.

There are 972 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 128 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Movie and TV production will be allowed to resume Monday, provided workers respect physical-distancing rules.

Starting Monday, daycares ​​​​​will be allowed up to 75 per cent of their normal capacity — except in greater Montreal, Joliette and l'Épiphanie.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be joined by Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly and Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon to announce new measures for Montreal businesses. Watch it live at 8:45.

$50M for Montreal businesses

The federal and provincial governments are expected to announce a new emergency assistance fund of $50 million for downtown Montreal businesses, sources tell Radio-Canada.

Though businesses have been allowed to reopen, many are struggling to cover overhead costs with fewer tourists, students and commuters in the streets.

Just last week, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called for help to cover a looming $500-million deficit.

Team sports resume

Outdoor sports teams, such as soccer and baseball teams, can start practising again as of today but they will need to respect strict guidelines when doing so.

Practices will have to be supervised and modified to make sure that players are staying two metres apart from one another and teams will not be allowed to play competitively just yet.

Games and matches could begin by the end of June but it will depend on whether the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, the government has said.

Daycares outside Montreal accepting more children

Daycares outside the greater Montreal region and Joliette, are entering the next phase of reopening today.

Where they were previously allowed to accept up to 50 per cent of their capacity, they can now take in 75 per cent as of Monday morning, and will be allowed to return to regular numbers as of June 22.

The Association Québécoise des Centres de la Petite Enfance (AQCPE) has expressed concerned that the province's daycares could face a serious staffing shortage when things return to normal.

With more staff needed to ensure children are respecting health and safety guidelines, the AQCPE has estimated it could be missing anywhere between 1,300 and 3,000 staff members when daycares resume full capacity.

Daycares in Montreal and the Joliette regions are still at 50 per cent capacity for now, but are expected to return to full capacity July 13.