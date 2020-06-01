COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The latest:

Quebec has 51,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,641 people have died, an increase of 408 cases and 202 deaths from a day earlier. The province says 37 of those deaths are from Saturday, and the rest come from a delay in data transmission.

There are 1,198 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 171 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Hair dressers, tattoo parlours and other personal-care businesses reopen in most parts of the province today. They will be able to reopen June 15 in the Montreal area and Joliette.

Shopping malls outside the Greater Montreal area also reopen today.

Here's a guide to what's now open and what's still closed.

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation from Montreal at 1 p.m.

Dentists, daycares reopen

Several activities and businesses are opening today, including daycares in the Greater Montreal area and dentist offices across the province.

But as daycares reopen for the first time in months this morning, some Montreal educators are concerned children will have difficulty adapting to their new surroundings.

Outside Montreal, daycares will be able to return to full capacity June 22. They will be able to do so starting July 13 in the Montreal and Joliette regions.

Kahnawake, Kanesatake reopen businesses

Businesses in Kahnawake and Kanesatake will be allowed to reopen today, with special regulations in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Kanesatake Emergency Response Unit also announced some of the checkpoints the community had set up in and around Kanesatake and Oka will be coming down today.

The checkpoints had been put in place in an effort to keep non-locals out of the community, amid concern that visitors could spark a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

In Kahnawake​, businesses have also been given the green light to reopen today, with the exception of restaurants, bars, gyms, beauty salons and massage parlours which will remain closed until further notice.