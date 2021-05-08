COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Chaudière-Appalaches officials call on protesters to get tested, public health teams go door-to-door
- Quebec reported 919 new cases on Friday and five more deaths. Two deaths were removed from the total as they are no longer attributable to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 356,216 confirmed cases and 10,974 people have died.
- There are 574 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 139 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 102,762 vaccine doses were administered Thursday for a total of 3,550,899 since Dec. 14.
Officials in the Chaudière-Appalaches region are asking people who went to Montreal last weekend to protest against public health measures to get tested for COVID-19.
The regional health authority says five passengers who rode chartered buses to the Olympic Stadium for the protests have since tested positive. A total of about 48 people were on those buses.
In a statement released Friday, the health authority "invites those concerned to go for screening and to isolate themselves if necessary in the event of symptoms."
The buses were reserved by organizers from the Beauce region, with a starting point in the Saint-Nicolas sector of Lévis, Que.
Door-to-door campaign aims to get people vaccinated
Community organizations and public health workers in Montreal have been going door-to-door to provide residents with multilingual information on the COVID-19 vaccines.
The goal is to inform people of their options in neighbourhoods with lower vaccine uptake — especially where residents have lower income, are more isolated and do not have easy access to internet.
So far, Montreal has been largely successful in its vaccination campaign. More than 80 per cent of people who are 65 and over have gotten at least one dose, and in the lower age groups that number is climbing as more doses are made available.
Sleepaway camps will open this summer
Quebec will allow sleepaway camps to operate this summer, with special measures in place.
Day camps had already been given the green light to open. The province also announced earlier this week that counsellors are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they have proof of employment.
Top COVID-19 stories
- 4th wave of COVID-19 likely if Canada reopens too fast — and seasonal return may be inevitable.
- Quebec aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to teens before end of school year.
- Here's how Montreal has so far avoided a disastrous 3rd wave.
- How a school outbreak in a small Gaspé town has almost a fifth of residents isolating.
- The debate over vaccine passports is here.
- Young people forced to get creative as COVID-19 disrupts summer job plans yet again.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?