COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 919 new cases on Friday and five more deaths. Two deaths were removed from the total as they are no longer attributable to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 356,216 confirmed cases and 10,974 people have died.

There are 574 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 139 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

102,762 vaccine doses were administered Thursday for a total of 3,550,899 since Dec. 14.

Officials in the Chaudière-Appalaches region are asking people who went to Montreal last weekend to protest against public health measures to get tested for COVID-19.

The regional health authority says five passengers who rode chartered buses to the Olympic Stadium for the protests have since tested positive. A total of about 48 people were on those buses.

In a statement released Friday, the health authority "invites those concerned to go for screening and to isolate themselves if necessary in the event of symptoms."

The buses were reserved by organizers from the Beauce region, with a starting point in the Saint-Nicolas sector of Lévis, Que.

Door-to-door campaign aims to get people vaccinated

Community organizations and public health workers in Montreal have been going door-to-door to provide residents with multilingual information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The goal is to inform people of their options in neighbourhoods with lower vaccine uptake — especially where residents have lower income, are more isolated and do not have easy access to internet.

So far, Montreal has been largely successful in its vaccination campaign. More than 80 per cent of people who are 65 and over have gotten at least one dose, and in the lower age groups that number is climbing as more doses are made available.

Sleepaway camps will open this summer

Quebec will allow sleepaway camps to operate this summer, with special measures in place.

Day camps had already been given the green light to open. The province also announced earlier this week that counsellors are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they have proof of employment.

'Don't take risks with your mother': Arruda warns against Mother's Day gatherings CBC News Montreal 0:41 Quebec Director of Public Health says even with one dose of the vaccine, people are not 100 per cent protected and shouldn't get together. 0:41

