COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 907 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 354,390 confirmed cases and 10,964 people have died.

There are 580 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 144 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).

78,632 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday for a total of 3,446,157 since Dec. 14.

Quebec has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens and plans to make a first dose available to those between the ages of 12 and 17 before the end of June.

At a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said it's likely a second dose would then be made available in the fall upon the return to class.

The province has already announced a schedule to make vaccines available to all adults in the coming weeks, with appointments opening up to those 35 and over yesterday.

Dubé also announced that Quebecers will soon have electronic proof of vaccination.

A QR code will be emailed to everyone who has been vaccinated, though Dubé could not say what this scannable code would be used for.

Montreal mayor wants terrasses open this summer

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wants bar and restaurant terrasses to open by June 1 — if public health guidelines permit.

But Dubé says municipal leaders need to wait for the province to release its global reopening plan before making any such announcements.

"I know people are fed up. I know people are excited for the terrasses to reopen. We are aware of that, but we must stay prudent," he said.

Premier François Legault has said he will present a roadmap to reopen the province as the rate of vaccinations rise in the coming weeks, though he stressed the rate of transmission will also be a factor.

Day camps allowed

The province has confirmed it will allow day camps to operate this summer.

Camp counsellors will be able to get vaccinated now, as they are considered essential workers, provided they have proof of employment.

A final decision has yet to be made about sleepaway camps.

Montreal teens eager to get their shot, return to normal life CBC News Montreal 1:47 With vaccinations set to open for teens aged 12 to 17, many young people are excited to pick up where they left off and enjoy activities with friends. 1:47

