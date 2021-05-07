COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Vaccine to be made available to Quebec teens, Montreal mayor calls for terrasses to reopen this summer
- Quebec reported 907 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 354,390 confirmed cases and 10,964 people have died.
- There are 580 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 144 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).
- 78,632 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday for a total of 3,446,157 since Dec. 14.
Quebec has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens and plans to make a first dose available to those between the ages of 12 and 17 before the end of June.
At a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said it's likely a second dose would then be made available in the fall upon the return to class.
The province has already announced a schedule to make vaccines available to all adults in the coming weeks, with appointments opening up to those 35 and over yesterday.
Dubé also announced that Quebecers will soon have electronic proof of vaccination.
A QR code will be emailed to everyone who has been vaccinated, though Dubé could not say what this scannable code would be used for.
Montreal mayor wants terrasses open this summer
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wants bar and restaurant terrasses to open by June 1 — if public health guidelines permit.
But Dubé says municipal leaders need to wait for the province to release its global reopening plan before making any such announcements.
"I know people are fed up. I know people are excited for the terrasses to reopen. We are aware of that, but we must stay prudent," he said.
Premier François Legault has said he will present a roadmap to reopen the province as the rate of vaccinations rise in the coming weeks, though he stressed the rate of transmission will also be a factor.
Day camps allowed
The province has confirmed it will allow day camps to operate this summer.
Camp counsellors will be able to get vaccinated now, as they are considered essential workers, provided they have proof of employment.
A final decision has yet to be made about sleepaway camps.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
