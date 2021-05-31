COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,043 confirmed cases and 11,125 people have died.

There are 364 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 90 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

97,392 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,503,277 since Dec. 14.

Five Quebec regions are seeing many of their COVID-19 restrictions lifted today, as they move to orange and people can dine inside restaurants and go to the gym.

The Quebec City region, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Outaouais have a host of new freedoms, but Montreal and Laval will have to wait another week as they remain designated red zones.

But Montrealers were able to celebrate some freedoms over the weekend: the lifting of Quebec's 9:30 p.m. curfew and the opening of restaurant terrasses.

Thousands gathered in the Old Port to celebrate Friday and Saturday night.

On the second night of post-curfew festivities in the Old Port — as revellers also celebrated the Habs' 3-2 overtime win against the Leafs — police had to disperse a crowd of thousands after one person was shot in the foot and another was stabbed in the upper body.

Both were treated in hospital. Dozens of officers dressed in riot gear asked people to leave Place Jacques-Cartier after the altercation took place around midnight.

Police said there were too many people in the Old Port square and asked people to leave for safety reasons.

There were also impromptu parties that lasted well into the night in several Montreal parks. Though Mayor Valérie Plante asked people to be more respectful with their garbage, police didn't report much mischief.

WATCH | How vaccines make their way to the population:

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm CBC News Montreal 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

Top COVID-19 stories