COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Most of Quebec sees more restrictions lifted, while Montreal and Laval will have to wait another week
- Quebec reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,043 confirmed cases and 11,125 people have died.
- There are 364 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 90 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 97,392 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,503,277 since Dec. 14.
Five Quebec regions are seeing many of their COVID-19 restrictions lifted today, as they move to orange and people can dine inside restaurants and go to the gym.
The Quebec City region, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Outaouais have a host of new freedoms, but Montreal and Laval will have to wait another week as they remain designated red zones.
But Montrealers were able to celebrate some freedoms over the weekend: the lifting of Quebec's 9:30 p.m. curfew and the opening of restaurant terrasses.
Thousands gathered in the Old Port to celebrate Friday and Saturday night.
On the second night of post-curfew festivities in the Old Port — as revellers also celebrated the Habs' 3-2 overtime win against the Leafs — police had to disperse a crowd of thousands after one person was shot in the foot and another was stabbed in the upper body.
Both were treated in hospital. Dozens of officers dressed in riot gear asked people to leave Place Jacques-Cartier after the altercation took place around midnight.
Police said there were too many people in the Old Port square and asked people to leave for safety reasons.
There were also impromptu parties that lasted well into the night in several Montreal parks. Though Mayor Valérie Plante asked people to be more respectful with their garbage, police didn't report much mischief.
WATCH | How vaccines make their way to the population:
Top COVID-19 stories
- Quebec moves ahead with reopening, but people in Montreal and Laval will have to be patient.
- Quebec expands its vaccination campaign to teenagers.
- Quebec's gradual return to contact sports will begin mid-June.
- Here's where you can get your second AstraZeneca dose.
- Canada is gearing up to reopen. Can it last?
- Canada has ordered more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine shots: Here's the progress report.
- Quebec's re-opening plan brings some much-needed hope, and some risks.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
