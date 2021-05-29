COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and four more deaths. One previously reported death is no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 369,318 confirmed cases and 11,118 people have died.

There are 385 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 91 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

104,204 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,306,336 since Dec. 14.

There was a festive atmosphere in Montreal's Old Port on Friday night as people milled around and enjoyed the freedom the stay out as late as they pleased.

Several police officers were present around the Jacques-Cartier and Clocktower quays but report they did not have to intervene to break up any gatherings.

As part of the partial reopening, Montrealers also flocked to patios, jumping at the chance to support their favourite restaurants and enjoy a meal on a terrasse.

Despite the brisk weather, many patios were full until late in the evening.

On Saturday night, 2,500 will get to watch the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in person, as the Bell Centre welcomes back fans for the first time this year.

It will be Canada's first National Hockey League game with fans in attendance since the start of the pandemic.

Where can you get your second AstraZeneca shot?

Quebecers who have received a shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be able to get a second dose sooner than expected — eight weeks after the first one.

As an example, Health Minister Christian Dubé said anyone who received their first dose prior to April 3 can get the second dose as early as this weekend. The vaccine will be made available at walk-in clinics.

The list of walk-in sites is now available.

The province initially planned on providing the second doses 12 weeks after the first shot.

Those who received other vaccines for their first dose will likely be able to move up their second dose starting June 7. The rescheduling will be based on priority groups.

WATCH | How vaccines make their way to the population:

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm CBC News Montreal 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

Top COVID-19 stories