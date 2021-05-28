COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Quebec now says people can get second AstraZeneca shot 8 weeks after first one, not 12
- Quebec reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and ten more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,899 confirmed cases and 11,115 people have died.
- There are 394 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 90,486 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,202,132 since Dec. 14.
All Quebecers can now go for a late-night walk or errand, without checking the time every few minutes. The curfew is now a thing of the past.
In some parts of the province, the drastic public health measure had been in place since Jan. 9.
Here are other restrictions that are lifted as of today:
- Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed.
- Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.
- Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.
Here's another rule change: Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.
And with the Montreal Canadiens winning Game 5 of their best-of-seven series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, staving off elimination, they get to go home on Saturday and play in front of a small crowd.
It will be Canada's first National Hockey League game with fans in attendance since the start of the pandemic.
Where can you get your second AstraZeneca shot?
Quebecers who have received a shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be able to get a second dose sooner than expected — eight weeks after the first one.
As an example, Health Minister Christian Dubé said anyone who received their first dose prior to April 3 can get the second dose as early as this weekend. The vaccine will be made available at walk-in clinics.
The list of walk-in sites is now available.
The province initially planned on providing the second doses 12 weeks after the first shot.
Those who received other vaccines for their first dose will likely be able to move up their second dose starting June 7. The rescheduling will be based on priority groups.
WATCH | How vaccines make their way to the population:
Some team sports allowed to restart next month
Baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer players will be able to return to the field as of June 11 in much of Quebec, but those living in areas like Montreal and Laval will have to wait until the end of June, the province's sports minister, Isabelle Charest, announced Thursday.
Supervised outdoor sports and recreation will be allowed in groups of up to 25 people. In red and orange zones, only sports without contact will be allowed. In yellow zones, sports with brief contact is acceptable.
Montreal and Laval athletes, as well as those in part of Beauce and the Eastern Townships, will have to wait at least until the end of June to resume their favourite low-contact sport.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
