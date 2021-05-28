COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and ten more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,899 confirmed cases and 11,115 people have died.

There are 394 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

90,486 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,202,132 since Dec. 14.

All Quebecers can now go for a late-night walk or errand, without checking the time every few minutes. The curfew is now a thing of the past.

In some parts of the province, the drastic public health measure had been in place since Jan. 9.

Here are other restrictions that are lifted as of today:

Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.

Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.

Here's another rule change: Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.

And with the Montreal Canadiens winning Game 5 of their best-of-seven series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, staving off elimination, they get to go home on Saturday and play in front of a small crowd.

It will be Canada's first National Hockey League game with fans in attendance since the start of the pandemic.

Where can you get your second AstraZeneca shot?

Quebecers who have received a shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be able to get a second dose sooner than expected — eight weeks after the first one.

As an example, Health Minister Christian Dubé said anyone who received their first dose prior to April 3 can get the second dose as early as this weekend. The vaccine will be made available at walk-in clinics.

The list of walk-in sites is now available.

The province initially planned on providing the second doses 12 weeks after the first shot.

Those who received other vaccines for their first dose will likely be able to move up their second dose starting June 7. The rescheduling will be based on priority groups.

WATCH | How vaccines make their way to the population:

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm CBC News Montreal 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

Some team sports allowed to restart next month

Baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer players will be able to return to the field as of June 11 in much of Quebec, but those living in areas like Montreal and Laval will have to wait until the end of June, the province's sports minister, Isabelle Charest, announced Thursday.

Supervised outdoor sports and recreation will be allowed in groups of up to 25 people. In red and orange zones, only sports without contact will be allowed. In yellow zones, sports with brief contact is acceptable.

Montreal and Laval athletes, as well as those in part of Beauce and the Eastern Townships, will have to wait at least until the end of June to resume their favourite low-contact sport.

Top COVID-19 stories