COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Dr. Mylène Drouin wants to see if long weekend leads to COVID-19 outbreaks
- Quebec reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,463 confirmed cases and 11,105 people have died.
- There are 399 people in hospital (a decrease of 16), including 101 in intensive care (the same amount as the last 24 hours).
- 58,764 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,111,646 since Dec. 14.
It's been more than seven months since the province last reported fewer than 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
It was early October, and the Quebec government had just tightened restrictions in the Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, including imposing a ban on indoor private gatherings that has yet to be lifted.
A lot has changed since then.
Here's a recap of the restrictions being lifted as of tomorrow:
- Curfew will be lifted across the province.
- Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed.
- Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.
- Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.
- Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.
The next part of the plan is to downgrade the province's red zones to orange zones. That change includes bringing high school students in Grades 9, 10 and 11 back into classrooms full time and reopening gyms and restaurant dining rooms.
For much of the province, that is happening next Monday, May 31. However, Montreal, Laval, as well parts of Chaudière-Appalaches, the Lower Saint-Lawrence and the Eastern Townships will have to wait until next month.
Premier François Legault said he wants them to be downgraded on June 7.
Montreal public health director urges caution
On Wednesday, Montreal reported fewer than 100 cases.
Montreal's public health director said the situation in Montreal is stable and improving, yet she still wants to wait a little longer to see if gatherings over the long weekend will lead to outbreaks.
Dr. Mylène Drouin is encouraging the public to follow the guidelines.
Drouin said outbreaks in workplaces and school settings are on the decline, but there has been a slight uptick in cases in community settings — including nine in parks.
Top COVID-19 stories
- The province will allow people to move up appointments for their second dose as early as next week.
- Quebec expands its vaccination campaign to teenagers.
- Canada is gearing up to reopen. Can it last?
- Canada has ordered more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine shots:Here's the progress report.
- Four more cases of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca reported in Quebec.
- Quebec's re-opening plan brings some much-needed hope, and some risks.
- Why Canada's big bets on delaying, mixing doses could be paying off.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?