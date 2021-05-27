COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,463 confirmed cases and 11,105 people have died.

There are 399 people in hospital (a decrease of 16), including 101 in intensive care (the same amount as the last 24 hours).

58,764 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,111,646 since Dec. 14.

It's been more than seven months since the province last reported fewer than 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

It was early October, and the Quebec government had just tightened restrictions in the Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, including imposing a ban on indoor private gatherings that has yet to be lifted.

A lot has changed since then.

Here's a recap of the restrictions being lifted as of tomorrow:

Curfew will be lifted across the province.

Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.

Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.

Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.

The next part of the plan is to downgrade the province's red zones to orange zones. That change includes bringing high school students in Grades 9, 10 and 11 back into classrooms full time and reopening gyms and restaurant dining rooms.

For much of the province, that is happening next Monday, May 31. However, Montreal, Laval, as well parts of Chaudière-Appalaches, the Lower Saint-Lawrence and the Eastern Townships will have to wait until next month.

Premier François Legault said he wants them to be downgraded on June 7.

Montreal public health director urges caution

On Wednesday, Montreal reported fewer than 100 cases.

Montreal's public health director said the situation in Montreal is stable and improving, yet she still wants to wait a little longer to see if gatherings over the long weekend will lead to outbreaks.

Dr. Mylène Drouin is encouraging the public to follow the guidelines.

Drouin said outbreaks in workplaces and school settings are on the decline, but there has been a slight uptick in cases in community settings — including nine in parks.

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm CBC News Montreal 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

