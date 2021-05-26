COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,155 confirmed cases and 11,101 people have died.

There are 415 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 101 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

54,447 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,051,681 since Dec. 14.

With the province reporting fewer than 400 cases in a day for the first time since last September, the Quebec government says it's moving ahead with its reopening plan.

But people in several regions, including Montreal and Laval will have to be a little more patient.

All Quebecers will enjoy newfound freedoms as of this Friday. On that day:

Curfew will be lifted across the province.

Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.

Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.

Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.

The next part of the plan is to downgrade the province's red zones to orange zones. That change includes bringing high school students in Grades 9, 10 and 11 back in classrooms full time and reopening restaurant dining rooms as well as gyms.

For much of the province, that is happening next Monday, May 31. However, Premier François Legault said Montreal, Laval and parts of three other regions will remain red for now.

He expects them to be downgraded on June 7, if the epidemiological situation keeps improving. Other parts of the province remaining red for an extra week include areas in the Chaudière-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Eastern Townships.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, is expected to a hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.

Second dose will be moved up

Quebecers will be able to move up their second appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said details are still being worked out regarding how changes will be made through the online booking system Clic Santé .

Those details will be announced Thursday.

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm CBC News Montreal 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

Top COVID-19 stories