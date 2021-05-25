Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

With some restrictions set to be lifted by Friday, the premier is set to provide a COVID-19 update. Also, Quebecers between the ages of 12 and 17 can now book their spot for a shot. Here's what you need to know.

Premier will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch the news conference here

CBC News ·
Some people in the 12-to-17 age group were able to get their first COVID-19 shots at Montreal's Bill Durnan Arena on Monday, where a limited supply of doses was set aside for walk-ins. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 433 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 11 more deaths. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 367,809 confirmed cases and 11,095 people have died. 
  • There are 424 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 102 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
  • 68,180 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 4,997,234 since Dec. 14.

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon, just days before the province is set to take its first big step towards reopening.

You can watch the premier's news conference here at 1 p.m. 

The province is expected to start lifting restrictions this Friday. Starting that day: 

  • Curfew will be lifted across the province. 
  • Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed. 
  • Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.
  • Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.
  • Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.

Quebecers aged 12 to 17 can book spot

Young Quebecers between the ages of 12 and 17 can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the long weekend, a limited number of vaccine doses had been set aside for walk-ins at the Bill Durnan Arena in Montreal, but they quickly ran out.

Young people across the province in that age group are now able to reserve a spot for a shot at one of the province's vaccination sites.

From June 7 through 18, vaccination campaigns will be organized with schools. The province is aiming to administer second vaccine doses by the start of the next school year.

Regions return to red 

Special emergency measures that had been in place in some Quebec regions have now been lifted. That means those regions are now red zones. 

Le Granit Regional County Municipality in the Eastern Townships, the regional county municipalities of Les Etchemins, Beauce-Sartigan and Robert-Cliche in the Chaudière-Appalaches, as well as the regional county municipalities of Kamouraska, Témiscouata, Rivière-du-Loup and Les Basques in the Lower St. Lawrence region all became red zones as of Monday. 

That means all non-essential businesses in the regions can reopen and the curfew has been pushed to 9:30 p.m. 

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm

CBC News Montreal

6 days ago
3:55
Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

Comments

