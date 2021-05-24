COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Health minister warns against gatherings, teens rush to drop-in vaccine sites
- Quebec reported 477 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 367,376 confirmed cases and 11,084 people have died.
- There are 421 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 103 in intensive care (same as yesterday).
- 85,689 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 4,929,054 since Dec. 14.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is reminding Quebecers that COVID-19 restrictions can only be lifted if people follow the rules in the meantime.
Dubé's latest warning comes after images circulated of a large gathering at Victoria Park in Quebec City Saturday. Radio-Canada is reporting that hundreds were gathered at the park, many without masks and without distancing.
Quebec City police confirmed they handed out several fines and made some arrests but did not confirm how many.
La situation est encourageante. Je rappelle que les assouplissements annoncés entrent en vigueur le 28 mai, vendredi prochain. D’ici là, il faut continuer de respecter les mesures sanitaires du palier de couleur de votre région. <br><br>Et n’oubliez pas de prendre rendez-vous 💉. <a href="https://t.co/oolhyqiSVr">https://t.co/oolhyqiSVr</a>—@cdube_sante
In a statement from Dubé's office, the minister denounced the gathering.
"We understand that young people need to gather, but the efforts made by all Quebecers over the past months should not be in vain," the statement said. "The last thing we want is to go backwards and close the regions and confine Quebec again."
The province is expected to start lifting restrictions this Friday. Starting that day:
- Curfew will be lifted across the province.
- Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants will be allowed.
- Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property will be permitted.
- Travel between regions of Quebec will be permitted.
- Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena will be allowed with assigned seating and measures in place.
Regions return to red
Special emergency measures that had been in place in some Quebec regions have now been lifted. That means those regions are now red zones.
Le Granit Regional County Municipality in the Eastern Townships, the regional county municipalities of Les Etchemins, Beauce-Sartigan and Robert-Cliche in the Chaudière-Appalaches, as well as the regional county municipalities of Kamouraska, Témiscouata, Rivière-du-Loup and Les Basques in the Lower St. Lawrence region will all become red zones today.
That means all non-essential businesses in the regions can reopen and curfew will be pushed to 9:30 p.m.
Teens rush to get vaccinated
Teens between the ages of 12 and 17 lined up to get vaccinated at walk-in clinics in Montreal and Laval this weekend.
Health-care workers at Montreal's Bill Durnan Arena and the Place Sports Experts in Laval are administering the Pfizer vaccine to those eager to get their first jab.
A spokesperson for the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal said 900 vaccines will be available at the Bill Durnan Arena today for those who want to get vaccinated. The clinic will be open again from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Teens will officially be able to book an appointment for their first COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
