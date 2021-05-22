COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 752 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 366,394 confirmed cases and 11,075 people have died.

There are 437 people in hospital (a decrease of 23), including 106 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

110,513 more people have received a dose of vaccine, for a total of 4,747,192 since Dec. 14.

Quebec is now leading all provinces with its vaccination campaign, with more than 60 per cent of adults having received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and roughly 15 per cent more with an appointment scheduled.

The pace of vaccinations has allowed the province to announce a reopening plan, which will start at the end of next week.

As of next Friday, curfew will be lifted across Quebec, and people can enjoy outdoor meals on restaurant decks and patios.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people will also be allowed on private property and travel between regions will be permitted.

Some vaccines available to teens

Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccines starting Tuesday, but those who do not want to wait until then may be able to get the jab sooner.

Teens who accompany their parents to their vaccination appointments at Montreal's Trudeau airport site can get their shot while there, but only if Pfizer doses are still available.

Public health says a few hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to the airport site today.

Registering doses from out of province

Earlier this week, the province released information on how people who received a vaccine dose outside of Quebec can get electronic proof of vaccination and schedule their second dose within the province.

According to a government news release, several vaccination centres per region have been designated for the registration of vaccines administered outside Quebec.

People will be asked to make an appointment at one of these centres and bring proof of their vaccination from elsewhere. Once validated, the information will be added to the Registre de vaccination du Québec.

