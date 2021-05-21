COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Drive-through clinics for families available as of today
- Quebec reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and eight more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 365,642 confirmed cases and 11,066 people have died.
- There are 460 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 107 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
- 93,314 vaccine doses were added, for a total of 4,636,679 since Dec. 14.
The Quebec government is making a push to vaccinate people between the ages of 12 and 17, in time for a return to school under normal conditions next fall.
As of today, people aged 12-17 can go to drive-through clinics with their families. Those clinics are located at Montreal's Trudeau Airport and the Gilles Villeneuve race track.
As of next Tuesday, they can book appointments through Clicsanté.
For two weeks in June, from June 7 through 18, vaccination campaigns will be organized with schools. In some cases, teams of vaccinators may arrive to inoculate students. Or, shuttle buses may take students to nearby vaccination centres.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says if students get vaccinated by mid-June, they will be ready for their second doses in August.
One week until end of curfew
As of next Friday, the province is expected to begin gradually lifting public health restrictions across the province, starting with the end of the curfew.
Other newfound freedoms will include:
- Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants.
- Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property.
- Travel between regions of Quebec.
- Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena.
Indoor shows with assigned seating will also be allowed starting next Friday.
Up to 2,500 people will be allowed at indoor venues, but spectators will be divided into sub-groups of 250 people with their own entrance and exit points. Each group will also have its own bathrooms and a supervisor managing the crowd.
On June 25, outdoor shows will be allowed with a maximum of 2,500 people per stage and no assigned seating required. Festivals with several performances going on simultaneously must keep stages 500 metres apart.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
