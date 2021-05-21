COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and eight more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 365,642 confirmed cases and 11,066 people have died.

There are 460 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 107 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

93,314 vaccine doses were added, for a total of 4,636,679 since Dec. 14.

The Quebec government is making a push to vaccinate people between the ages of 12 and 17, in time for a return to school under normal conditions next fall.

As of today, people aged 12-17 can go to drive-through clinics with their families. Those clinics are located at Montreal's Trudeau Airport and the Gilles Villeneuve race track.

As of next Tuesday, they can book appointments through Clicsanté.

For two weeks in June, from June 7 through 18, vaccination campaigns will be organized with schools. In some cases, teams of vaccinators may arrive to inoculate students. Or, shuttle buses may take students to nearby vaccination centres.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says if students get vaccinated by mid-June, they will be ready for their second doses in August.

One week until end of curfew

As of next Friday, the province is expected to begin gradually lifting public health restrictions across the province, starting with the end of the curfew.

Other newfound freedoms will include:

Eating on patios and decks outside of restaurants.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property.

Travel between regions of Quebec.

Up to 2,500 people in a large theatre or arena.

Indoor shows with assigned seating will also be allowed starting next Friday.

Up to 2,500 people will be allowed at indoor venues, but spectators will be divided into sub-groups of 250 people with their own entrance and exit points. Each group will also have its own bathrooms and a supervisor managing the crowd.

On June 25, outdoor shows will be allowed with a maximum of 2,500 people per stage and no assigned seating required. Festivals with several performances going on simultaneously must keep stages 500 metres apart.

