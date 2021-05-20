COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
- Quebec reported 584 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and eight more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 364,980 confirmed cases and 11,058 people have died.
- There are 466 people in hospital (a decrease of 18), including 113 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 71,485 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,543,365 since Dec. 14.
The Quebec government is scheduled to unveil its vaccination plans for people between the ages of 12 and 17, later today.
Health Minister Christian Dubé has a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. this afternoon.
He will be joined by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann and Daniel Paré, the director of the province's vaccination campaign.
Dubé has said he would like to see students getting their first shots by June and their second by the Fall.
Indoor shows and festivals to resume
Starting on May 28, indoor shows will be allowed with assigned seating.
Up to 2,500 people will be allowed at indoor venues, but spectators will be divided into sub-groups of 250 people with their own entrance and exit points. Each group will also have its own bathrooms and a supervisor managing the crowd.
On June 25, outdoor shows will be allowed with a maximum of 2,500 people per stage and no assigned seating required. Festivals with several performances going on simultaneously must keep stages 500 metres apart.
Food and drink services will be allowed but not with large lines at concession stands. Instead, staff will be on the move, taking orders.
The province recently unveiled its plan to gradually lift public health restrictions as of May 28.
The province had set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of adults by June 24. The premier says that goal should be reached by June 15.
Vaccinations at Gilles Villeneuve race track
There will be a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Gilles Villeneuve race track on Île Notre-Dame during three upcoming weekends.
On May 29 and 30, cyclists will be able to ride up for their shots. Drivers will be able to drive through on June 5 and 6, and also June 12 and 13 but will have to make appointments. Health authorities say 1,000 doses of vaccine will be available each day.
Emergency measures lifted
Emergency COVID-19 measures will be lifted this Monday in all regions where they are in place.
Measures include a curfew that kicks in at 8 p.m instead of 9:30 p.m., as well as school closures. Non-essential businesses had also been ordered to close.
The news affects parts of the Beauce, the Lac-Mégantic region in the Eastern Townships, and a section of the Lower Saint-Lawrence that includes Rivière-du-Loup.
The province had also previously said these areas would have to go through a two-week waiting period before opening up with the rest of Quebec, but the health ministry said in a news release its latest projections show the delay will no longer be necessary.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
