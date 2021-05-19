COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Province ahead of schedule with vaccination rollout, premier says
- Quebec reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and nine more deaths. One death was removed from the total as it was found to be unrelated to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 364,396 confirmed cases and 11,050 people have died.
- There are 484 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 118 in intensive care (a increase of two).
- 70,122 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,469,055 since Dec. 14.
A curfew has been in place in Quebec for 130 days, but soon it will be no more.
With the number of hospitalizations as well as daily cases stable, and the province ahead of schedule with its vaccination rollout, restrictions will be lifted gradually.
As of next Friday, May 28:
- The curfew will be lifted entirely across the province.
- Restaurant terrasses will reopen.
- Backyard gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed.
- Travel between regions will be permitted.
- Theatres and arenas will reopen, but with limits on numbers.
Between June and and the end of the August, other restrictions are expected to be rolled back, but Premier François Legault says much of that plan will depend on how well the vaccination campaign is going.
The province had set a goal of vaccinating all adults by June 24. The premier says that goal should be reached by June 15.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
