COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 551 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and eight more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 363,847 confirmed cases and 11,042 people have died.

There are 501 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 116 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

71,701 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,396,507 since Dec. 14.

More than 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebecers are about to get a sense of when their lives can regain some sense of normalcy.

Later today, Premier François Legault will announce the plan to gradually ease restrictions across the province.

Legault will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. You can watch it here and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.

"We have a complete plan. That means, what will happen in homes, what will happen at the Bell Centre, and what will happen in our lives in general," the premier said on Monday.

"It should be a plan more beneficial for this upcoming summer compared to last summer because vaccinations are going well and we didn't have that last summer."

The daily caseload and COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized, and vaccination rates are increasing. Last week, Legault indicated that the province's approach to lifting restrictions would depend on these numbers.

Nearly 50 per cent of Quebecers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

