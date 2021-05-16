COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 363,296 confirmed cases and 11,034 people have died.

There are 508 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 119 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

90,196 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,323,040 since Dec. 14. There are 246,041 people in the province who have received two doses.

While the province has yet to announce its roadmap for loosening restrictions, Health Canada released guidelines of its own Friday.

Nearly 50 per cent of Quebecers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and many are waiting to find out what activities will be allowed this summer.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the federal chief public health officer, said Canadians who have been vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can socialize with close family and friends outdoors over the summer months — without having to be as strict about physical distancing.

Still, she said, Canadians must continue to avoid indoor gatherings altogether until more people are fully vaccinated.

In Quebec, gatherings in private homes are still not allowed, even in backyards.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, told Radio-Canada this week a more detailed roadmap for the province will be announced shortly.

Oh, and if you felt some shaking in and around Montreal just after 7 a.m., that was probably an earthquake.

