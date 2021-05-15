Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Though the province has yet to release its plans for Quebecers this summer, federal health authorities released guidelines of their own Friday, saying those who received a dose of the vaccine can socialize outdoors.

Partially vaccinated Canadians may soon be able to socialize outdoors again

The rate of vaccination continues to climb and COVID-19 cases decline, but Quebec has yet to announce a plan to ease restrictions. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 838 new cases on Friday and eight more deaths. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 361,820 confirmed cases and 11,025 people have died. 
  • There are 530 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 123 in intensive care (an increase of two).
  • 110,119 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 4,127,768 since Dec. 14.

As the weather warms up and with 46 per cent of Quebecers having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, many are waiting to find out what activities will be allowed this summer. 

While the province has yet to announce its roadmap for loosening restrictions, Health Canada released guidelines of its own Friday.  

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, said Canadians who have been vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can socialize with close family and friends outdoors over the summer months — without having to be as strict about physical distancing. 

Still, she said, Canadians must continue to avoid indoor gatherings altogether until more people are fully vaccinated.

In Quebec, gatherings in private homes are still not allowed, even in backyards.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, told Radio-Canada this week a more detailed roadmap for the province will be announced shortly.

All Quebec adults eligible for vaccine

Earlier this week, the province opened up vaccination appointments to all those 18 and over. 

All adult Quebecers are now eligible to get the shot. They can make an appointment by going to the Clic Santé website. 

Meanwhile, the  province is expecting to receive 148,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but that supply will be set aside for second doses only.

The province is no longer administering AstraZeneca for first doses. 

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

