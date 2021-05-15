COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Partially vaccinated Canadians may soon be able to socialize outdoors again
- Quebec reported 838 new cases on Friday and eight more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 361,820 confirmed cases and 11,025 people have died.
- There are 530 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 123 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 110,119 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 4,127,768 since Dec. 14.
As the weather warms up and with 46 per cent of Quebecers having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, many are waiting to find out what activities will be allowed this summer.
While the province has yet to announce its roadmap for loosening restrictions, Health Canada released guidelines of its own Friday.
Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, said Canadians who have been vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can socialize with close family and friends outdoors over the summer months — without having to be as strict about physical distancing.
Still, she said, Canadians must continue to avoid indoor gatherings altogether until more people are fully vaccinated.
In Quebec, gatherings in private homes are still not allowed, even in backyards.
Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, told Radio-Canada this week a more detailed roadmap for the province will be announced shortly.
WATCH | Federal health minister on how restrictions can be lifted:
All Quebec adults eligible for vaccine
Earlier this week, the province opened up vaccination appointments to all those 18 and over.
All adult Quebecers are now eligible to get the shot. They can make an appointment by going to the Clic Santé website.
Meanwhile, the province is expecting to receive 148,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but that supply will be set aside for second doses only.
The province is no longer administering AstraZeneca for first doses.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Second Opinion: Canada is at a turning point in the pandemic and there's reason for hope — even in lockdown.
- Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin under military investigation, is no longer leading vaccine campaign.
- A Quebec business group wants the province to roll out vaccine passports in time for summer.
- Community organizations have been going door-to-door to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines.
- Quebec aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to teens before end of school year.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?