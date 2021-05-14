COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Future supply of AstraZeneca will be used for 2nd doses only
- Quebec reported 781 new cases on Thursday and five more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 360,982 confirmed cases and 11,017 people have died.
- There are 520 people in hospital (a decrease of 10), including 121 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 95,959 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 4,014,843 since Dec. 14.
If you're 18 and older, you can now reserve a spot for your first shot.
All adult Quebecers are now eligible to get vaccinated. They can make an appointment by going to Clic Santé. They will be offered Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots.
The province is expecting to receive 148,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but that supply will be set aside for second doses only. As of yesterday, Quebec became the fourth province to no longer administer AstraZeneca for first doses.
There have been concerns regarding the vaccine's link to rare but severe blood clots. Quebec's Health Ministry maintains the vaccine is safe, but it will only be given as a second dose to people who have already received a shot of either AstraZeneca or CoviShield.
The province has also reached a vaccination milestone, having administered more than four million vaccine doses.
Outbreak at meat plant in Lower Saint-Lawrence
More than 100 employees at a meat plant in Rivière-du-Loup have tested positive for COVID-19, and as of yesterday, it is shut down for ten days.
The company, Les Viandes du Breton, has about 500 employees. Inspectors with the province's workplace health and safety board have been called in, in hopes of getting the outbreak under control.
The Lower Saint-Lawrence has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the province, with 221 per 100,000 people.
Top COVID-19 stories
- A Quebec business group wants the province to roll out vaccine passports in time for summer.
- Community organizations have been going door-to-door to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines.
- 4th wave of COVID-19 likely if Canada reopens too fast — and seasonal return may be inevitable.
- Sleepaway camps are allowed to open this summer, with measures in place.
- Quebec aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to teens before end of school year.
- Here's how Montreal has so far avoided a disastrous 3rd wave.
- How a school outbreak in a small Gaspé town has almost a fifth of residents isolating.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from The Canadian Press and Radio-Canada
