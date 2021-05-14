COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 781 new cases on Thursday and five more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 360,982 confirmed cases and 11,017 people have died.

There are 520 people in hospital (a decrease of 10), including 121 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

95,959 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 4,014,843 since Dec. 14.

If you're 18 and older, you can now reserve a spot for your first shot.

All adult Quebecers are now eligible to get vaccinated. They can make an appointment by going to Clic Santé. They will be offered Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots.

The province is expecting to receive 148,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but that supply will be set aside for second doses only. As of yesterday, Quebec became the fourth province to no longer administer AstraZeneca for first doses.

There have been concerns regarding the vaccine's link to rare but severe blood clots. Quebec's Health Ministry maintains the vaccine is safe, but it will only be given as a second dose to people who have already received a shot of either AstraZeneca or CoviShield.

The province has also reached a vaccination milestone, having administered more than four million vaccine doses.

Outbreak at meat plant in Lower Saint-Lawrence

More than 100 employees at a meat plant in Rivière-du-Loup have tested positive for COVID-19, and as of yesterday, it is shut down for ten days.

The company, Les Viandes du Breton, has about 500 employees. Inspectors with the province's workplace health and safety board have been called in, in hopes of getting the outbreak under control.

The Lower Saint-Lawrence has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the province, with 221 per 100,000 people.

