COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Province maintains it's too early to know in what capacity digital proof will be used
- Quebec reported 745 new cases on Wednesday and 11 more deaths. One previously reported death is no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 360,201 confirmed cases and 11,012 people have died.
- There are 530 people in hospital (a decrease of 10), including 126 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 74,391 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 3,918,884 since Dec. 14.
Hundreds of walk-in vaccination spots were made available today for priority groups at the Palais des congrès in downtown Montreal.
Vaccination is currently offered to Quebecers 25 years old and up. Tomorrow, it will be 18 and up. Public health officials have arranged for a "surprise guest" to show up at the vaccination site to salute those getting doses, as well as the workers administering them.
The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be administered at the Palais.
If you're unable to grab one of those walk-in spots, you can go to Clic Santé to make a vaccination appointment.
Digital proof of vaccination
Also starting today, the province is expected to begin sending digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination to those who have received at least one shot.
That will come in the form of a QR code — a scannable image that contains information. Until now, Quebecers were only given paper proof.
The federation of chambers of commerce is pushing Quebec to adopt a vaccine passport system. The group says it would make it easier for businesses to reopen and for large events to be held.
The province says it is looking into the idea, while adding it's too soon to know in what capacity the digital proof of vaccination will be used.
End of emergency restrictions in Outaouais
Legault said emergency restrictions imposed on the Outaouais region will be lifted next Monday. That means the curfew will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m., many non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen, and high school students will be able to attend in-person classes.
However, heightened measures will remain in place in parts of the Lower Saint-Lawrence, except for Rimouski, where they will also end Monday.
In some specific sectors of the province, the government has opted to partially lift those emergency measures.
In the Chaudière-Appalaches region, the areas of Robert-Cliche, Beauce-Sartigan et Les Etchemins will be allowed to reopen their high schools, but the curfew will remain at 8 p.m. and non-essential businesses will have to stay closed.
As of next Monday, the same set of rules will apply to Le Granit — a regional health unit in the Eastern Townships that includes the town of Lac Mégantic.
A full list of the restrictions is available on the government's website.
WATCH | Legault cautions against Ontarians crossing into Quebec
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from The Canadian Press and Radio-Canada
