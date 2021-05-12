COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 660 new cases on Tuesday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 359,456 confirmed cases and 11,002 people have died.

There are 540 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 128 in intensive care (an increase of five).

63,042 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 3,884,493 since Dec. 14.

With the daily COVID-19 caseload and hospitalizations remaining stable, the premier is hoping to present Quebecers with a plan within the next few weeks that would outline how restrictions will be rolled back during the summer.

On Tuesday, François Legault said the epidemiological situation indicates the province is on track to have a better summer than the last.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, didn't offer specifics on a timeline for reopening Montreal and other areas under the tightest restrictions, but said it would be announced soon, adding that the plan would be based on the rate of vaccination and level of transmission.

On the vaccination front, people in Quebec aged 25 and up can now make an appointment to get their first dose of vaccine. They will be offered Pfizer or Moderna shots.

To make an appointment, go to Clic Santé.

End of emergency restrictions in Outaouais

Legault said emergency restrictions imposed on the Outaouais region will be lifted next Monday. That means the curfew will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m., many non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen, and high school students will be able to attend in-person classes.

However, heightened measures will remain in place in parts of the Lower Saint-Lawrence, except for Rimouski, where they will also end Monday.

In some specific sectors of the province, the government has opted to partially lift those emergency measures.

In the Chaudière-Appalaches region, the areas of Robert-Cliche, Beauce-Sartigan et Les Etchemins will be allowed to reopen their high schools, but the curfew will remain at 8 p.m. and non-essential businesses will have to stay closed.

As of next Monday, the same set of rules will apply to Le Granit — a regional health unit in the Eastern Townships that includes the town of Lac Mégantic.

A full list of the restrictions is available on the government's website.

WATCH | Legault cautions against Ontarians crossing into Quebec

Quebec warns Ontarians about border hopping as restrictions ease Canada 0:44 Quebec Premier François Legault says Ontarians need to stay on their side of the border, even as restrictions are eased in Quebec's Outaouais region, across from Ottawa. 0:44

Vaccination opens to young adults

With appointments for Quebecers who are 25 and older opening up, Health Minister Christian Dubé called on young adults to get vaccinated in an open letter published on Monday.

Dubé said on Twitter that the beginning of the province's so-called "youth week" has been successful, with 50 per cent of those 30 to 34 having secured an appointment since Monday.

In an open letter posted to Facebook, Dubé said he knows the past year has been difficult for young adults who have made remarkable sacrifices to protect the most vulnerable and the health-care system.

He said he recognizes that young people's mental health has taken a toll, as they have been relegated to distance learning and those in the hotel, restaurant and culture sectors have lost jobs.

11,000 have died

The number of daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain stable, but the province now finds itself with a death toll of more than 11,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

Two months ago today, the province held a ceremony to mourn the loss of 10,518 Quebecers.Since then, the virus has killed 484 people — an average of eight per day — a rate lower than other moments during the pandemic, even though it is still claiming lives.

Top COVID-19 stories