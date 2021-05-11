COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
The premier will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 662 new cases on Monday and six more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 358,796 confirmed cases and 10,993 people have died.
- There are 543 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 123 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 63,377 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday for a total of 3,781,451 since Dec. 14.
In its latest daily update, the province reported 662 new COVID-19 cases — its lowest total since March 23.
Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this afternoon. You can watch it here at 1 p.m.
On the vaccination front, people aged 30 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccines through the province's online portal, and residents of private seniors' homes are now getting a second shot.
By the end of the week, the province plans to make vaccinations available to all adults.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Community organizations have been going door-to-door to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines.
- 4th wave of COVID-19 likely if Canada reopens too fast — and seasonal return may be inevitable.
- Sleepaway camps are allowed to open this summer, with measures in place.
- Quebec will allow sleepaway camps to operate this summer.
- Quebec aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to teens before end of school year.
- Here's how Montreal has so far avoided a disastrous 3rd wave.
- How a school outbreak in a small Gaspé town has almost a fifth of residents isolating.
- The debate over vaccine passports is here.
- Young people forced to get creative as COVID-19 disrupts summer job plans yet again.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
