COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 358,796 confirmed cases and 10,993 people have died.

There are 543 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 123 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

63,377 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday for a total of 3,781,451 since Dec. 14.

In its latest daily update, the province reported 662 new COVID-19 cases — its lowest total since March 23.

Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this afternoon. You can watch it here at 1 p.m.

On the vaccination front, people aged 30 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccines through the province's online portal, and residents of private seniors' homes are now getting a second shot.

By the end of the week, the province plans to make vaccinations available to all adults.

