COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Back to red-zone restrictions for the Eastern Townships after recent spike in cases
- Quebec reported 960 new cases on Sunday and six more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 358,134 confirmed cases and 10,987 people have died.
- There are 539 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 124 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
- 74,694 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday for a total of 3,718,074 since Dec. 14.
The Eastern Townships has once again been classified as a red zone, meaning bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms have closed as of today.
Public health authorities are particularly concerned about the area in and around Lac-Mégantic, where the case rate has jumped to 962 per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the province (Montreal has a rate 118 per 100,000).
Last week, the Lac-Mégantic area was placed under emergency lockdown measures. High school students will be learning online and non-essential businesses will be closed, at least until May 17.
The provincial government had eased restrictions in the Townships in mid-March, giving it orange zone status.
"The number of cases has been gradually increasing toward red for several weeks," the region's public health director, Dr. Alain Poirier said.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
