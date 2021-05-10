Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The Eastern Townships has once again been classified as a red zone, meaning bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms will close there starting today.

Back to red-zone restrictions for the Eastern Townships after recent spike in cases

CBC News ·
The vaccination campaign is in full swing in Quebec, but public health measures are still in full effect in Montreal and several other regions. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 960 new cases on Sunday and six more deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 358,134 confirmed cases and 10,987 people have died. 
  • There are 539 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 124 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
  • 74,694 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday for a total of 3,718,074 since Dec. 14.

The Eastern Townships has once again been classified as a red zone, meaning bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms have closed as of today.

Public health authorities are particularly concerned about the area in and around Lac-Mégantic, where the case rate has jumped to 962 per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the province (Montreal has a rate 118 per 100,000).

Last week, the Lac-Mégantic area was placed under emergency lockdown measures. High school students will be learning online and non-essential businesses will be closed, at least until May 17.

The provincial government had eased restrictions in the Townships in mid-March, giving it orange zone status.

"The number of cases has been gradually increasing toward red for several weeks," the region's public health director, Dr. Alain Poirier said.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

