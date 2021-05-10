COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 960 new cases on Sunday and six more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 358,134 confirmed cases and 10,987 people have died.

There are 539 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 124 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

74,694 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday for a total of 3,718,074 since Dec. 14.

The Eastern Townships has once again been classified as a red zone, meaning bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms have closed as of today.

Public health authorities are particularly concerned about the area in and around Lac-Mégantic, where the case rate has jumped to 962 per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the province (Montreal has a rate 118 per 100,000).

Last week, the Lac-Mégantic area was placed under emergency lockdown measures. High school students will be learning online and non-essential businesses will be closed, at least until May 17.

The provincial government had eased restrictions in the Townships in mid-March, giving it orange zone status.

"The number of cases has been gradually increasing toward red for several weeks," the region's public health director, Dr. Alain Poirier said.

