COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Worst-case projections for Montreal area include a severe spike in cases during spring
- Quebec reported 707 new cases on Thursday and 20 more deaths. One death was removed from the total because it is no longer deemed attributable to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 290,377 confirmed cases and 10,445 people have died.
- There are 626 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 115 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 16,619 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 490,504 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
The latest projections from the province's public health research institute indicate that a third wave of COVID-19 in and around Montreal is possible, and could produce between 2,000 and 4,000 daily infections during the spring.
The projections fly in the face of what we're seeing now: a daily caseload that regularly hovers below 800 cases.
The institute, also known as the INSPQ, based its modelling on three factors: social contacts during March break, the rollout of the vaccination campaign and the potential spread of more transmissible and dangerous coronavirus variants.
The INSPQ is also presenting a best-case scenario that's a bit more encouraging. If people continue to limit social contacts, the variants can be kept at bay until at least the end of April and the daily numbers would also remain stable.
The public health research institute's worst-case projections for regions outside Montreal are not as worrisome, since there is very little community transmission of variants in those areas. Its modelling, however, did not take into account the Quebec government's plan to downgrade all regions outside the greater Montreal area from red to orange zones as of next Monday.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
