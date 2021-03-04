Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

As of Next Monday, Quebecers in several regions will be able to go out to restaurants, work out in gyms, and stay out well past 8 p.m. Residents in and around Montreal, however, will still have to deal with the current restrictions. Here's what you need to know.

Spike in cases and hospitalizations is projected in greater Montreal area, premier said

CBC News ·

Vaccination for the general population begins in Montreal

CBC News Montreal

3 days ago
2:33
Just over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly Montrealers are getting vaccinated. The city has been hit hard by the coronavirus. 2:33
  • Quebec reported 729 new cases on Wednesday and 19 more deaths. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 289,670 confirmed cases and 10,426 people have died.
  • There are 618 people in hospital (a decrease of 10), including 120 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
  • 16,117 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 472,710 doses have been administered since Dec. 14. 

After March break, many Quebecers will able to go out and dine in restaurants, hit the gym, go see a show, and even stay out past 8 p.m.

As of next Monday, the Eastern Townships as well as the Quebec City, Chaudières-Appalaches, Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec regions will be downgraded from red to orange zones. Their curfew will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m, and houses of worship in those areas will be able to welcome up to 100 people at a time.

On Wednesday, Premier François Legault said a spike in cases and hospitalizations is expected in and around the province's largest city. That's why Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians will stay red for the forseeable future.

"We cannot, in this situation, change the colours of these zones. So these zones will remain red as a precaution," Legault said. 

The government will allow extra-curricular activities and sports in schools — even in red zones — starting March 15. It is also in discussion with sports federations about how to resume sports more widely, but the premier said it's clear some sports cannot be allowed given the risk of transmission.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now