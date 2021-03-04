COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Spike in cases and hospitalizations is projected in greater Montreal area, premier said
- Quebec reported 729 new cases on Wednesday and 19 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 289,670 confirmed cases and 10,426 people have died.
- There are 618 people in hospital (a decrease of 10), including 120 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 16,117 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 472,710 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
After March break, many Quebecers will able to go out and dine in restaurants, hit the gym, go see a show, and even stay out past 8 p.m.
As of next Monday, the Eastern Townships as well as the Quebec City, Chaudières-Appalaches, Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec regions will be downgraded from red to orange zones. Their curfew will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m, and houses of worship in those areas will be able to welcome up to 100 people at a time.
On Wednesday, Premier François Legault said a spike in cases and hospitalizations is expected in and around the province's largest city. That's why Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians will stay red for the forseeable future.
"We cannot, in this situation, change the colours of these zones. So these zones will remain red as a precaution," Legault said.
The government will allow extra-curricular activities and sports in schools — even in red zones — starting March 15. It is also in discussion with sports federations about how to resume sports more widely, but the premier said it's clear some sports cannot be allowed given the risk of transmission.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Pharmacists will soon administer vaccines as coronavirus variants spread in Montreal.
- Anatomy of a crisis: How the West Island's health-care system struggled through the 1st wave.
- Vaccines are 'weapons of mass reduction' in Quebec's fight against coronavirus variants, health minister says.
- Mass vaccination campaign launches in Montreal with snags, frustration and joy.
- Benefits and risks of delaying 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
- COVID-19 has made education more accessible for university students with mobility disabilities.
