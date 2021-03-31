COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 864 new cases on Tuesday and seven new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 310,066 confirmed cases and 10,658 people have died.

There are 487 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 126 in intensive care (an increase of six).

42,771 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,305,840 since Dec. 14.

Gatherings in private residences are to blame for part of the recent uptick in daily cases, according to Premier François Legault, and he says the government will coordinate with police to crackdown on get-togethers indoors during the upcoming Easter holiday.

Citing data from recent surveys from the province's public health research institute (INSPQ), the premier says more and more people are gathering indoors, especially in regions that have recently been downgraded from red to orange zones.

Legault says the epidemiological situation in Montreal remains stable for now, but the province is monitoring five regions where restrictions could be tightened once again.

The regions are:

The Outaouais, particularly the city of Gatineau.

Quebec City.

Lac-St-Jean, particularly Roberval.

The Beauce.

The Lower Saint-Lawrence, particularly Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski.

Legault also said the province would shift vaccines to harder hit regions, and that the suspension of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for those 55 and under won't jeopardize the June 24 target to have everyone receive a first dose.

Legault said he believes that the vaccine is safe for people over 55, and he noted there have been very few complications overall.

Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ, also issued a new recommendation that people in workplaces wear masks at all times. The INSPQ said the coronavirus variants are more easily transmitted, and potentially more virulent.

