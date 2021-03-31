COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
The premier says police across Quebec will be watching for Easter gatherings
- Quebec reported 864 new cases on Tuesday and seven new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 310,066 confirmed cases and 10,658 people have died.
- There are 487 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 126 in intensive care (an increase of six).
- 42,771 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,305,840 since Dec. 14.
Gatherings in private residences are to blame for part of the recent uptick in daily cases, according to Premier François Legault, and he says the government will coordinate with police to crackdown on get-togethers indoors during the upcoming Easter holiday.
Citing data from recent surveys from the province's public health research institute (INSPQ), the premier says more and more people are gathering indoors, especially in regions that have recently been downgraded from red to orange zones.
Legault says the epidemiological situation in Montreal remains stable for now, but the province is monitoring five regions where restrictions could be tightened once again.
The regions are:
- The Outaouais, particularly the city of Gatineau.
- Quebec City.
- Lac-St-Jean, particularly Roberval.
- The Beauce.
- The Lower Saint-Lawrence, particularly Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski.
Legault also said the province would shift vaccines to harder hit regions, and that the suspension of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for those 55 and under won't jeopardize the June 24 target to have everyone receive a first dose.
Legault said he believes that the vaccine is safe for people over 55, and he noted there have been very few complications overall.
Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ, also issued a new recommendation that people in workplaces wear masks at all times. The INSPQ said the coronavirus variants are more easily transmitted, and potentially more virulent.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec suspends giving doses of AstraZeneca to those under 55, though no issues reported in Canada
- Quebec has entered 3rd wave of COVID-19, health minister says
- Potentially toxic masks were distributed in schools and daycares in Quebec
- VIDEO | How risky is the return to class for Quebec high school students?
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.