COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 891 new cases on Monday and five new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 309,202 confirmed cases and 10,651 people have died.

There are 477 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 120 in intensive care (an increase of six).

38,801 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,261,855 since Dec. 14.

Premier François Legault will have a lot to address during this afternoon's COVID-19 briefing.

You can watch the premier's update here at 1 p.m.

The Quebec government says the province has entered a third wave, just as cases are on the rise again and public health restrictions have been scaled back.

Since Monday, full-time, in-person classes for students in Grade 9, 10, 11 have resumed. But given the spread of coronavirus variants, several school boards say it is not safe and have told most of its students to continue alternating between going to school and learning from home.

Students at different schools say they are planning to protest the return to full-time in person schooling.

Meanwhile, the province's vaccination plans have taken a hit. On the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been suspended for people who are 55 and under.

The new national guidelines, reported by CBC News, were prompted by reports of rare blood clots in some immunized patients.

New AstraZeneca guidelines will have impact on Quebec's vaccination campaign: Arruda CBC News Montreal 4:04 Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, comments on the province officially entering the third wave of the pandemic. 4:04

