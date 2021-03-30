COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
The premier will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch his update here.
- Quebec reported 891 new cases on Monday and five new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 309,202 confirmed cases and 10,651 people have died.
- There are 477 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 120 in intensive care (an increase of six).
- 38,801 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,261,855 since Dec. 14.
Premier François Legault will have a lot to address during this afternoon's COVID-19 briefing.
You can watch the premier's update here at 1 p.m.
The Quebec government says the province has entered a third wave, just as cases are on the rise again and public health restrictions have been scaled back.
Since Monday, full-time, in-person classes for students in Grade 9, 10, 11 have resumed. But given the spread of coronavirus variants, several school boards say it is not safe and have told most of its students to continue alternating between going to school and learning from home.
Students at different schools say they are planning to protest the return to full-time in person schooling.
Meanwhile, the province's vaccination plans have taken a hit. On the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been suspended for people who are 55 and under.
The new national guidelines, reported by CBC News, were prompted by reports of rare blood clots in some immunized patients.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec suspends giving doses of AstraZeneca to those under 55, though no issues reported in Canada
- Quebec has entered 3rd wave of COVID-19, health minister says
- Potentially toxic masks were distributed in schools and daycares in Quebec
- VIDEO | How risky is the return to class for Quebec high school students?
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.