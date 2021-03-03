COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Premier, health authorities expected to announce latest set of COVID-19 restrictions today
- Quebec reported 588 new cases on Tuesday and eight more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 288,941 confirmed cases and 10,407 people have died.
- There are 628 people in hospital (an increase of 16), including 121 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 16,458 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 455,328 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
Premier François Legault and provincial health authorities are expected to outline new COVID-19 restrictions later today, as concern over coronavirus variants grows.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé warned that while the number of COVID-19 cases in the province appears to be stable, the number of variant cases is rising — especially in Montreal.
Last week, variants accounted for about 10 per cent of new cases in Montreal. Now, they're hovering at around 12 to 15 per cent.
Legault and Dubé's announcement will be streamed live here at 5 p.m.
Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin will also be providing an update today. That news conference is at 1:30 p.m., and you can watch it live here as well.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
