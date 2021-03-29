COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 917 new cases on Sunday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 308,311 confirmed cases and 10,647 people have died.

There are 480 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 114 in intensive care (an increase of six).

45,745 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,222,884 since Dec. 14.

Students in Grades 9 to 11 in the province's red zones will be heading back to classrooms full-time starting today.

They've been alternating between online and in-person learning since last October.

In announcing the change last week, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said the decision is about trying to strike a balance.

"We think there are higher risks of problems with staying at home, failing school and mental health [compared] to the risk" of outbreaks, he said.

But some staff and students feel the change is coming too soon, as the number of coronavirus cases grows and the variants continue to spread.

Since March 12, there have been more than 500 suspected or confirmed cases of the variants in Quebec schools.

The English Montreal School Board is among the school boards taking a more cautious approach — only students in Grade 9 will fully return to class today. Grades 10 and 11 will go back when the school board decides it's safe.

Top COVID-19 stories today