COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,009 new cases on Saturday and eight deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 307,394 confirmed cases and 10,645 people have died.

There are 481 people in hospital (no change), including 108 in intensive care (a decrease of seven).

53,796 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday for a total of 1,176,670 since Dec. 14. (NOTE: On Friday, the vaccine numbers mistakenly reflected the number of doses received and not the number of doses administered doses. This has been fixed)

Quebec appears to be seeing another rise in COVID-19 cases just as the province loosens restrictions in red zones.

But Premier François Legault said he has no immediate plans to impose new restrictions, and is asking Quebecers to follow the rules that are already in place.

He's also calling on those who celebrate Passover and Easter — which would typically involve large family gatherings — to be sure to heed public health guidelines.

The province recorded 950 new cases on Friday, the most in more than a month.

Legault says the third wave is at our doorstep, and what stays open or gets shut down will depend on the pressure these new cases puts on the health-care system.

In a briefing by Quebec's public health research institute, experts warned the next few months will not be easy, with variants projected to account for more than half of new cases in the province by early April.

Legault said the variants are especially worrisome, and that's why it's essential everybody who is eligible to get vaccinated go and get their first shot as soon as possible.

With more people 65 and up getting that crucial first shot, the government is betting that fewer people will end up in hospital. The province gave 54,951 doses on Thursday, a new daily record.

Gyms and spas in red zones are allowed to reopen. All places of worship can welcome up to 250 people, depending on their capacity, but funerals and weddings will be limited to 25 people in orange and red zones.

The people in the Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands, the North Shore, and northern Quebec no longer have to deal with a curfew, as those areas are now designated as yellow zones.

