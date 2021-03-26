COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 945 new cases on Thursday and four deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 305,435 confirmed cases and 10,630 people have died.

There are 496 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 117 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

39,814 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 1,065,823 since Dec. 14.

A little more than a week after his health minister got his shot, it's Quebec Premier François Legault's turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The premier is scheduled to receive his dose this afternoon at the Olympic Stadium's atrium.

The pandemic has drastically altered Quebec's fiscal future. Yesterday, the province tabled its latest budget, and it included an emphasis on health-care spending in the next year.

There are several changes to Quebec's public health restrictions that take effect today.

Fitness enthusiasts are celebrating, as gyms and spas in red zones are allowed to reopen. In the Montreal area, they had been closed since October. All places of worship can welcome up to 250 people, depending on their capacity, but funerals and weddings will be limited to 25 people in orange and red zones.

The people in the Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands, the North Shore, and northern Quebec no longer have to deal with a curfew, as those areas are now designated as yellow zones.

Meanwhile, the Lower Saint-Lawrence is grappling with a growing spread of COVID-19 variants.

Starting today, all schools in the Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup service centre — about three dozen in total — will be closed until April 5.

'Light at the end of the tunnel' not enough to ease restrictions, Legault says CBC News Montreal 0:30 He knows people are tired of confinement, but Premier François Legault says people cannot let down their guard for a few more weeks until the most vulnerable are vaccinated. 0:30

Top COVID-19 stories today