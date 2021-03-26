COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Premier to be vaccinated at Olympic Stadium this afternoon
- Quebec reported 945 new cases on Thursday and four deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 305,435 confirmed cases and 10,630 people have died.
- There are 496 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 117 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 39,814 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 1,065,823 since Dec. 14.
A little more than a week after his health minister got his shot, it's Quebec Premier François Legault's turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The premier is scheduled to receive his dose this afternoon at the Olympic Stadium's atrium.
The pandemic has drastically altered Quebec's fiscal future. Yesterday, the province tabled its latest budget, and it included an emphasis on health-care spending in the next year.
There are several changes to Quebec's public health restrictions that take effect today.
Fitness enthusiasts are celebrating, as gyms and spas in red zones are allowed to reopen. In the Montreal area, they had been closed since October. All places of worship can welcome up to 250 people, depending on their capacity, but funerals and weddings will be limited to 25 people in orange and red zones.
The people in the Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands, the North Shore, and northern Quebec no longer have to deal with a curfew, as those areas are now designated as yellow zones.
Meanwhile, the Lower Saint-Lawrence is grappling with a growing spread of COVID-19 variants.
Starting today, all schools in the Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup service centre — about three dozen in total — will be closed until April 5.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- As Quebec's economic recovery gallops ahead, many risk being left behind.
- COVID-19 variant barrels into Lower Saint-Lawrence region, sending young people to hospital.
- After a difficult year on the job, this paramedic is finding ways to cope with stress.
- The government will face hurdles in its attempt to vaccinate nearly every Quebecer by June 24.
- Montreal clinic hopes to find answers for COVID 'long haulers'
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The province's physicians and nurses say government needs to tighten screws on private CHSLDs.
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.