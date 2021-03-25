COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
More than one million shots against COVID-19 have been administered
- Quebec reported 783 new cases on Wednesday and eight deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 304,490 confirmed cases and 10,626 people have died.
- There are 508 people in hospital (a decrease of 11), including 118 in intensive care (an increase of five).
- 31,025 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 1,024,713 since Dec. 14.
Finance Minister Eric Girard will table the province's newest budget at 4 p.m.
Quebecers will get to see how the government plans to crawl out of its $15-billion deficit brought about by the pandemic.
The vaccination campaign plays a major role in getting Quebec's economy back to where it was, and on that front the province has hit a new milestone. The province has administered more than one million doses of vaccine against COVID-19.
It took more than three months to reach that level, and the province's goal is to accelerate the pace and provide at least one dose to every Quebecer who wants one by June 24.
