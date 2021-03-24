COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 656 new cases on Tuesday and four more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 303,707 confirmed cases and 10,618 people have died.

There are 519 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 113 in intensive care (an increase of one).

26,040 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday for a total of 993,102 since Dec. 14.

The premier says while several provinces are grappling with an increase of COVID-19 cases, Quebec has so far been spared.

On Tuesday, François Legault said it's imperative for Quebecers to keep following the rules to avoid a third wave of infections, even as some of the public health restrictions are being lifted.

He pointed to the recent spike in cases in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and also indicated that more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to spread.

The variants are becoming more and more present," he said. "We're at 30 per cent [of the cases]... Next month, they will dominate the new cases."

He also warned people in the Outaouais and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean regions to reduce their contacts. Both those areas have seen an increase in cases over the last few days and are on the verge of becoming red zones.

As of Monday, Secondary 3, 4 and 5 students who live in red zones will be attending school in-person full time. Right now, in red zones they alternate daily between being at school and online learning.

Starting Friday, gyms and spas across Quebec will be allowed to reopen, with some restrictions.

'Light at the end of the tunnel' not enough to ease restrictions, Legault says CBC News Montreal 0:30 He knows people are tired of confinement, but Premier François Legault says people cannot let down their guard for a few more weeks until the most vulnerable are vaccinated. 0:30

