COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
'Next month, they will dominate the new cases,' the premier said in reference to growing spread of variants
- Quebec reported 656 new cases on Tuesday and four more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 303,707 confirmed cases and 10,618 people have died.
- There are 519 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 113 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- 26,040 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday for a total of 993,102 since Dec. 14.
The premier says while several provinces are grappling with an increase of COVID-19 cases, Quebec has so far been spared.
On Tuesday, François Legault said it's imperative for Quebecers to keep following the rules to avoid a third wave of infections, even as some of the public health restrictions are being lifted.
He pointed to the recent spike in cases in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and also indicated that more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to spread.
The variants are becoming more and more present," he said. "We're at 30 per cent [of the cases]... Next month, they will dominate the new cases."
He also warned people in the Outaouais and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean regions to reduce their contacts. Both those areas have seen an increase in cases over the last few days and are on the verge of becoming red zones.
As of Monday, Secondary 3, 4 and 5 students who live in red zones will be attending school in-person full time. Right now, in red zones they alternate daily between being at school and online learning.
Starting Friday, gyms and spas across Quebec will be allowed to reopen, with some restrictions.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- After a difficult year on the job, this paramedic is finding ways to cope with stress.
- The government will face hurdles in its attempt to vaccinate nearly every Quebecer by June 24.
- Montreal clinic hopes to find answers for COVID 'long haulers'
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The province's physicians and nurses say government needs to tighten screws on private CHSLDs.
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.