COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Premier Legault will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 712 new cases on Monday and 15 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 303,051 confirmed cases and 10,614 people have died.
- There are 513 people in hospital (an increase of 12), including 114 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 21,180 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday for a total of 966,566 since Dec. 14.
With the province in the midst of several changes to its public health restrictions, Premier François Legault will provide an update this afternoon.
You can watch it here at 1 p.m.
As of yesterday, all high school students in orange zones returned to full-time in person schooling. This Friday, gyms and spas across the province will be allowed to reopen.
On the vaccination front, Montrealers over the age of 60 can now register for a shot. They can even book their appointment at a local pharmacy.
So far, the 355 participating pharmacies on the island have received limited doses, but the goal is to eventually have pharmacies across Quebec administer 140,000 doses per week.
People in Laval, the Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie regions are expected to be able to get their shots in pharmacies starting April 5.
Appointments at vaccination sites and pharmacies can be made through the Clic-Santé page.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- After a difficult year on the job, this paramedic is finding ways to cope with stress.
- The government will face hurdles in its attempt to vaccinate nearly every Quebecer by June 24.
- Montreal clinic hopes to find answers for COVID 'long haulers'
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The province's physicians and nurses say government needs to tighten screws on private CHSLDs.
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
