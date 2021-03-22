COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 712 new cases on Monday and 15 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 303,051 confirmed cases and 10,614 people have died.

There are 513 people in hospital (an increase of 12), including 114 in intensive care (an increase of four).

21,180 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday for a total of 966,566 since Dec. 14.

With the province in the midst of several changes to its public health restrictions, Premier François Legault will provide an update this afternoon.

As of yesterday, all high school students in orange zones returned to full-time in person schooling. This Friday, gyms and spas across the province will be allowed to reopen.

On the vaccination front, Montrealers over the age of 60 can now register for a shot. They can even book their appointment at a local pharmacy.

So far, the 355 participating pharmacies on the island have received limited doses, but the goal is to eventually have pharmacies across Quebec administer 140,000 doses per week.

People in Laval, the Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie regions are expected to be able to get their shots in pharmacies starting April 5.

Appointments at vaccination sites and pharmacies can be made through the Clic-Santé page.

'Light at the end of the tunnel' not enough to ease restrictions, Legault says He knows people are tired of confinement, but Premier François Legault says people cannot let down their guard for a few more weeks until the most vulnerable are vaccinated.

