COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 648 new cases on Sunday and five more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 302,339 confirmed cases and 10,599 people have died.

There are 501 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 102 in intensive care (an increase of three).

28,543 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday for a total of 944,793 since Dec. 14.

As of Sunday night, Montrealers over the age of 60 can register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

And as of today, they can receive those vaccines at a local pharmacy.

Right now, 355 pharmacies in Montreal are participating in the provincial vaccination campaign. Each location has only received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date.

The goal is to eventually have pharmacies across the province administering 140,000 doses per week as supply ramps up.

People in Laval, the Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie regions are expected to be able to get their shots in pharmacies starting April 5.

Outside of Montreal, the minimum age to receive the vaccine is still 65. Appointments at vaccination sites and pharmacies can be made through the Clic-Santé page.

The vaccination campaign for the parents of school- and daycare-aged children in Côte Saint-Luc and the Snowdon area of Montreal also begins today.

And Secondary 3, 4, and 5 students in orange zones return to in-person schooling full time rather than on alternating days.

