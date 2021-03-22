COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Montreal pharmacies are joining the vaccination campaign today, the first in the province to do so
- Quebec reported 648 new cases on Sunday and five more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 302,339 confirmed cases and 10,599 people have died.
- There are 501 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 102 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 28,543 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday for a total of 944,793 since Dec. 14.
As of Sunday night, Montrealers over the age of 60 can register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
And as of today, they can receive those vaccines at a local pharmacy.
Right now, 355 pharmacies in Montreal are participating in the provincial vaccination campaign. Each location has only received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date.
The goal is to eventually have pharmacies across the province administering 140,000 doses per week as supply ramps up.
People in Laval, the Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie regions are expected to be able to get their shots in pharmacies starting April 5.
Outside of Montreal, the minimum age to receive the vaccine is still 65. Appointments at vaccination sites and pharmacies can be made through the Clic-Santé page.
The vaccination campaign for the parents of school- and daycare-aged children in Côte Saint-Luc and the Snowdon area of Montreal also begins today.
And Secondary 3, 4, and 5 students in orange zones return to in-person schooling full time rather than on alternating days.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The government will face hurdles in its attempt to vaccinate nearly every Quebecer by June 24.
- Montreal clinic hopes to find answers for COVID 'long haulers'
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The province's physicians and nurses say government needs to tighten screws on private CHSLDs.
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.