COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 764 new cases on Friday and 11 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 300,916 confirmed cases and 10,587 people have died.

There are 504 people in hospital (a decrease of 15), including 99 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

38,459 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday for a total of 872,459 since Dec. 14.

Fresh off administering its the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines in a single day, the Quebec government is asking businesses to lend a hand in its vaccination effort.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province hopes to sign up 20 to 50 large companies that will each be able to vaccinate 15,000 to 25,000 people over a number of weeks, when shipments of doses increases significantly in May and June.

As of now, all Quebecers who are 65 and older are eligible to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 830,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, three of the province's regions are set to be downgraded to the yellow alert level this week.

That means, among some loosened restrictions, such as doing away with the curfew, bars will be able to reopen in the Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands, the North Shore, and Northern Quebec.

Two industry groups representing bars in the rest of the province have sent a joint letter to the Legault government asking for the right to reopen at the beginning of April, while following strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

They say many establishments have been shuttered for about three quarters of the last year, and they are struggling.

