COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Pilot project for priority shots of COVID-19 vaccine set to begin Monday
- Quebec reported 702 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths. One death that was previously reported is no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 300,152 confirmed cases and 10,576 people have died.
- There are 519 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of six).
- 26,225 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 832,469 since Dec. 14.
The province's education minister is encouraging public health authorities in Montreal to provide teachers and school staff with priority vaccinations as part of their pilot project.
On Thursday, the region's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, outlined the details of the project, which is an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19 variants in the Côte Saint-Luc and Snowdon areas. For now, only parents with children who attend schools and daycares located in certain postal codes are eligible for a shot.
The doses will be administered starting Monday.
The English Montreal School Board says it has formally asked Drouin to have all staff vaccinated at four schools chosen to participate in the pilot project.
As of now, all Quebecers who are 65 and older are eligible to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 830,000 vaccine doses have been administered.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The government will face hurdles in its attempt to vaccinate nearly every Quebecer by June 24
- The province's physicians and nurses say government needs to tighten screws on private CHSLDs.
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
- Their jobs are essential, but protesting workers in Montreal say wages, treatment suggest otherwise.
- Robbed of saying a proper goodbye, families mourn those they lost to COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
