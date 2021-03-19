COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 702 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths. One death that was previously reported is no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 300,152 confirmed cases and 10,576 people have died.

There are 519 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of six).

26,225 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 832,469 since Dec. 14.

The province's education minister is encouraging public health authorities in Montreal to provide teachers and school staff with priority vaccinations as part of their pilot project.

On Thursday, the region's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, outlined the details of the project, which is an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19 variants in the Côte Saint-Luc and Snowdon areas. For now, only parents with children who attend schools and daycares located in certain postal codes are eligible for a shot.

The doses will be administered starting Monday.

The English Montreal School Board says it has formally asked Drouin to have all staff vaccinated at four schools chosen to participate in the pilot project.

As of now, all Quebecers who are 65 and older are eligible to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 830,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

