COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 703 new cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths. One death that was previously reported is no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 299,450 confirmed cases and 10,570 people have died.

There are 532 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 107 in intensive care (an increase of 16).

28,812 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 804,806 since Dec. 14.

In an effort to deal with the growing spread of COVID-19 variants in Montreal's west end, Montreal Public Health is putting together a pilot project to give priority vaccinations to some parents of school children.

According to a letter sent to parents at JPPS-Bialik, the United Talmud Torah and Herzliya, the campaign is "in response to the urgency presented by the presence of the variant in our region."

On Wednesday, Dr. Mylène Drouin, the region's public health director, urged Montrealers to remain vigilant in order to avoid delay an inevitable third wave of infections.

More than five million Quebecers have yet to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, yet the government is confident that everyone who wishes to have one will get it by June 24.

