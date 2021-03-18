COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Curfew extended to 9:30 p.m. in red zones, Quebec aims to provide everyone with a vaccine by June 24
- Quebec reported 703 new cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths. One death that was previously reported is no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 299,450 confirmed cases and 10,570 people have died.
- There are 532 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 107 in intensive care (an increase of 16).
- 28,812 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday for a total of 804,806 since Dec. 14.
In an effort to deal with the growing spread of COVID-19 variants in Montreal's west end, Montreal Public Health is putting together a pilot project to give priority vaccinations to some parents of school children.
According to a letter sent to parents at JPPS-Bialik, the United Talmud Torah and Herzliya, the campaign is "in response to the urgency presented by the presence of the variant in our region."
On Wednesday, Dr. Mylène Drouin, the region's public health director, urged Montrealers to remain vigilant in order to avoid delay an inevitable third wave of infections.
More than five million Quebecers have yet to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, yet the government is confident that everyone who wishes to have one will get it by June 24.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The province's physicians and nurses say government needs to tighten screws on private CHSLDs.
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
- Their jobs are essential, but protesting workers in Montreal say wages, treatment suggest otherwise.
- Robbed of saying a proper goodbye, families mourn those they lost to COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.