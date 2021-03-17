COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 561 new cases on Tuesday and 8 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 298,747 confirmed cases and 10,558 people have died.

There are 533 people in hospital (a decrease of 20), including 91 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

28,661 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday for a total of 744,600 since Dec. 14.

Gatherings in the province's red zones are still prohibited, but people are now able to go out for later walks than they've been accustomed to.

During Tuesday's news conference, Premier François Legault announced that, starting tonight, the curfew in red zones will be pushed back from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The province's overnight curfew has been in place for more than two months.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, is scheduled to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today