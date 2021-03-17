COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Evening curfew in red zones changes tonight from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Quebec reported 561 new cases on Tuesday and 8 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 298,747 confirmed cases and 10,558 people have died.
- There are 533 people in hospital (a decrease of 20), including 91 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 28,661 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday for a total of 744,600 since Dec. 14.
Gatherings in the province's red zones are still prohibited, but people are now able to go out for later walks than they've been accustomed to.
During Tuesday's news conference, Premier François Legault announced that, starting tonight, the curfew in red zones will be pushed back from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The province's overnight curfew has been in place for more than two months.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
