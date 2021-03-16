Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec's premier will provide an update at 5 p.m., a hint that changes to the province's public health restrictions could be coming. Here's what you need to know.

Premier François Legault will speak at 5 p.m. You can watch it here

CBC News ·

Have questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine? This epidemiologist has answers

CBC News Montreal

14 hours ago
5:04
Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal cardiologist with a degree in epidemiology, clarifies details about the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, and explains why he believes it's safe. 5:04
  • Quebec reported 594 new cases on Monday and 10 more deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 298,186 confirmed cases and 10,550 people have died.
  • There are 553 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of four).
  • 26,595 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday for a total of 744,108 since Dec. 14.

The province's premier will provide an update at 5 p.m instead of earlier in the afternoon, a sign that changes could be coming to the province's public health restrictions.

With daylight time kicking in over the weekend, François Legault said the government is considering pushing back the curfew in the province's red zones.

"Should we change the curfew from 8 to 9 or 9:30 p.m?," Legault said during a news conference on Monday. "We're looking at that right now and may have to announce something soon."

The province's overnight curfew has been in place for more than two months. You can watch the premier's update here. 

As of yesterday, Montreal residents 65 and over hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can book an appointment at more than 350 pharmacies in the city. The pharmacies will start administering the shots next week.

Those having issues booking an appointment on the  Clic Santé website are asked to call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to book an appointment and not call the pharmacies themselves. 

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now