COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Premier François Legault will speak at 5 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 594 new cases on Monday and 10 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 298,186 confirmed cases and 10,550 people have died.
- There are 553 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of four).
- 26,595 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday for a total of 744,108 since Dec. 14.
The province's premier will provide an update at 5 p.m instead of earlier in the afternoon, a sign that changes could be coming to the province's public health restrictions.
With daylight time kicking in over the weekend, François Legault said the government is considering pushing back the curfew in the province's red zones.
"Should we change the curfew from 8 to 9 or 9:30 p.m?," Legault said during a news conference on Monday. "We're looking at that right now and may have to announce something soon."
The province's overnight curfew has been in place for more than two months. You can watch the premier's update here.
As of yesterday, Montreal residents 65 and over hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can book an appointment at more than 350 pharmacies in the city. The pharmacies will start administering the shots next week.
Those having issues booking an appointment on the Clic Santé website are asked to call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to book an appointment and not call the pharmacies themselves.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
- Their jobs are essential, but protesting workers in Montreal say wages, treatment suggest otherwise.
- Robbed of saying a proper goodbye, families mourn those they lost to COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.