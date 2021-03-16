COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 594 new cases on Monday and 10 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 298,186 confirmed cases and 10,550 people have died.

There are 553 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

26,595 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday for a total of 744,108 since Dec. 14.

The province's premier will provide an update at 5 p.m instead of earlier in the afternoon, a sign that changes could be coming to the province's public health restrictions.

With daylight time kicking in over the weekend, François Legault said the government is considering pushing back the curfew in the province's red zones.

"Should we change the curfew from 8 to 9 or 9:30 p.m?," Legault said during a news conference on Monday. "We're looking at that right now and may have to announce something soon."

The province's overnight curfew has been in place for more than two months. You can watch the premier's update here.

As of yesterday, Montreal residents 65 and over hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can book an appointment at more than 350 pharmacies in the city. The pharmacies will start administering the shots next week.

Those having issues booking an appointment on the Clic Santé website are asked to call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to book an appointment and not call the pharmacies themselves.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today