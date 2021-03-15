COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 674 new cases on Sunday and five more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 297,592 confirmed cases and 10,540 people have died.

There are 547 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 100 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

31,611 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 715,581 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

Montreal residents 65 and over hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will now have more location options.

Starting today, residents can book an appointment at more than 350 pharmacies in the city.

Appointments are opening up on the Clic Sante website Monday and the pharmacies will start administering the shots next week.

So far, only pharmacies in Montreal are taking part but the campaign is expected to extend to other regions sometime in the coming weeks.

Those having issues booking an appointment on the website are asked to call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to book an appointment and not call the pharmacies themselves.

