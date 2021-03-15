COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Montrealers 65 and over can book vaccine appointments at pharmacies starting today
- Quebec reported 674 new cases on Sunday and five more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 297,592 confirmed cases and 10,540 people have died.
- There are 547 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 100 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
- 31,611 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 715,581 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.
Montreal residents 65 and over hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will now have more location options.
Starting today, residents can book an appointment at more than 350 pharmacies in the city.
Appointments are opening up on the Clic Sante website Monday and the pharmacies will start administering the shots next week.
So far, only pharmacies in Montreal are taking part but the campaign is expected to extend to other regions sometime in the coming weeks.
Those having issues booking an appointment on the website are asked to call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to book an appointment and not call the pharmacies themselves.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine review found no evidence of increased blood clot risks.
- Gyms and spas to reopen in COVID red zones but don't expect your spin class to resume.
- The Canada-U.S. border's been shut down for a year — and there's no reopening plan.
- Their jobs are essential, but protesting workers in Montreal say wages, treatment suggest otherwise.
- Robbed of saying a proper goodbye, families mourn those they lost to COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.