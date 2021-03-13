COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 789 new cases on Saturday and 11 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 296,918 confirmed cases and 10,535 people have died.

There are 551 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 106 in intensive care (no change).

31,527 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 681,487 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

With the province now averaging just over 700 COVID-19 cases per day, the government has announced it's easing some of its restrictions.

Starting March 26, all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, dance studios and martial arts training facilities, will be allowed to open, with strict rules in place.

That same day, Quebec will also reopen spas as well as indoor pools in hotels and will increase the number of people allowed in places of worship to 25 in red zones.

The maximum number of people allowed to participate in outdoor sports will also increase to 12 people in orange zones, but remain eight in red zones.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to residents 65 and over in Montreal, and those who are at least 70 will be able to book appointments in more than 350 pharmacies starting next week.

