COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four new deaths (none in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 372,109 confirmed cases and 11,156 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).

There are 263 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 60 in intensive care (an increase of two).

64,973 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and 1,990 doses before Monday, for a total of 6,220,734 doses administered in Quebec.

75 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and eight per cent have received two doses.

Nearly 80 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have already received their first vaccine or have made an appointment to receive their first jab, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday.



"We are five per cent over our objective," he said.

People between the ages of 18 and 40, however, are lagging. Some 195,000 appointments are still needed to reach the goal of 75 per cent.



Attempts to move up 2nd dose stalled

Quebecers 70 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé .



Dubé said the lack of the Moderna vaccine is preventing some people from making an earlier appointment for their second dose. He said the federal government has indicated new deliveries of Moderna could arrive as early as next week.



For now, appointments for the second dose can only be booked at the same location as the first. People who received Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford will have to wait until there are more of those vaccines before being able to book.

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow, based on their age at the time of their scheduled appointment.

Walk-ins are also open to people who had their first shot more than eight weeks ago.







Montreal moving to yellow



Premier François Legault is further loosening restrictions in much of the province, allowing residents to gather with another household indoors starting next Monday.

Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area will be downgraded to yellow zones .

Funerals and weddings with a maximum of 50 people will be allowed, and high school proms will be permitted to take place outdoors with a limit of 250 people.

Masks off in class

The Health Ministry says, until the end of the school year, wearing masks in the classroom is no longer mandatory for elementary and high school students living in orange zones.

However, students must always wear a mask in common areas, when traveling in the corridors and in school transportation, says the ministry. Students in yellow and green zones were already allowed to remove their masks.

Teachers in orange zones will still be required to wear masks in accordance with Quebec's workplace health and safety board guidelines.

Staff working in yellow and green zones can remove their masks in the classroom as long as they can maintain a distance of two metres from students.

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose CBC News Montreal 1:36 A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

