COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Glitches on Clic Santé get in way of people looking to move up 2nd dose
- Quebec reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three new deaths (one in the last 24 hours).
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,960 confirmed cases and 11,152 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).
- There are 265 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 58 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 66,590 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and 1,431 doses before Sunday, for a total of 6,153,771 doses administered in Quebec.
- 66 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Due to the heat wave hitting much of Quebec, the Health Ministry says elementary and high school students living in orange zones will no longer be obliged to wear masks in the classroom, as of today.
However, students must always wear the mask in common areas, when traveling in the corridors and in school transportation, the ministry said in a Monday announcement.
Attempts to move up 2nd dose hits snag
Quebecers 80 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé.
Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow, based on their age at the time of their scheduled appointment.
For now, the option to move up the second appointment is limited to those who received Pfizer-BioNTech and can only be booked at the same location as the first. People who received Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford will have to wait until there are more of those vaccines before being able to do the same.
But many people had trouble making those appointments and the Health Ministry confirmed there were some problems with the Clic santé website, and with the phone line. It says rescheduling your appointment is optional — if you don't your original date will still be honoured.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter yesterday that those who received Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford will have to wait until there are more vaccines before being able to move up their second shots.
Mobile vaccine clinics coming to schools
Students aged 12 to 17 are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at some schools.
For all the other schools, regional health boards such as those in west central Montreal and the West Island have opened up slots at mass vaccination centres for students.
Some schools are also offering to transport students to those centres to get their shots.
Also, as part of a mobile vaccination campaign geared toward youths, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale Vaccin-O-Bus will take to the streets to offer a COVID-19 shot to those who want one.
The mobile vaccine clinic, available for walk-ins, will have the capacity to vaccinate 130 people every day. The bus will travel around certain neighbourhoods and locations, targeting places where vaccination rates are lower and where people aged 16-30 tend to congregate, like la Baie de Beauport and parks, for example.
WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from Radio-Canada
