COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three new deaths (one in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,960 confirmed cases and 11,152 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).

There are 265 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 58 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

66,590 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and 1,431 doses before Sunday, for a total of 6,153,771 doses administered in Quebec.

66 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Due to the heat wave hitting much of Quebec, the Health Ministry says elementary and high school students living in orange zones will no longer be obliged to wear masks in the classroom, as of today.

However, students must always wear the mask in common areas, when traveling in the corridors and in school transportation, the ministry said in a Monday announcement.

Attempts to move up 2nd dose hits snag

Quebecers 80 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé .

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow, based on their age at the time of their scheduled appointment.

For now, the option to move up the second appointment is limited to those who received Pfizer-BioNTech and can only be booked at the same location as the first. People who received Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford will have to wait until there are more of those vaccines before being able to do the same.

But many people had trouble making those appointments and the Health Ministry confirmed there were some problems with the Clic santé website, and with the phone line. It says rescheduling your appointment is optional — if you don't your original date will still be honoured.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter yesterday that those who received Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford will have to wait until there are more vaccines before being able to move up their second shots.

Mobile vaccine clinics coming to schools

Students aged 12 to 17 are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at some schools.

For all the other schools, regional health boards such as those in west central Montreal and the West Island have opened up slots at mass vaccination centres for students.

Some schools are also offering to transport students to those centres to get their shots.

Also, as part of a mobile vaccination campaign geared toward youths, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale Vaccin-O-Bus will take to the streets to offer a COVID-19 shot to those who want one.

The mobile vaccine clinic, available for walk-ins, will have the capacity to vaccinate 130 people every day. The bus will travel around certain neighbourhoods and locations, targeting places where vaccination rates are lower and where people aged 16-30 tend to congregate, like la Baie de Beauport and parks, for example.

A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose.

