COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,767 confirmed cases and 11,149 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).

There are 274 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 61 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

83,166 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 6,085,750 since Dec. 14.

64 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and seven per cent have received two doses

Quebecers 80 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé .

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow, based on their age at the time of their scheduled appointment.

But there are some early reports it's not as easy to move up.

For now, the second appointment is limited to those who received Pfizer and can only be booked at the same location as the first.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter this morning that those who received Moderna or AstraZeneca will have to wait until there are more vaccines before being able to move up their second shots.

Montreal, Laval lift more restrictions

Montreal and Laval will enjoy a bit more freedom as of today, with more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted a week after the rest of the province.

The two cities are being downgraded from red to orange zones, meaning residents will join much of the rest of Quebec in being able to go to gyms and eat in restaurant dining rooms.

Once considered the epicentre of the pandemic in Quebec, Montreal has recorded 100 COVID-19 cases or fewer for eight consecutive days.

Parts of the Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches and the Bas-Saint-Laurent regions will also be downgraded to orange zones on Monday.

Mobile vaccine clinics coming to schools

Also starting today, students aged 12 to 17 will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at some schools.

For schools that aren't part of the campaign, regional health boards such as those in West Central Montreal and the West Island have opened up slots at mass vaccination centres for students whose schools won't be offering mobile clinics.

Some schools are also offering to transport students to those centres to get their shots.

WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose CBC News Montreal 1:36 A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

Top COVID-19 stories