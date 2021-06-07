COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Teens can get vaccines at mobile clinics stationed at some schools, and Montreal and Laval become orange zones
- Quebec reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,767 confirmed cases and 11,149 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).
- There are 274 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 61 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 83,166 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 6,085,750 since Dec. 14.
- 64 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and seven per cent have received two doses
Quebecers 80 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé.
Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow, based on their age at the time of their scheduled appointment.
But there are some early reports it's not as easy to move up.
For now, the second appointment is limited to those who received Pfizer and can only be booked at the same location as the first.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter this morning that those who received Moderna or AstraZeneca will have to wait until there are more vaccines before being able to move up their second shots.
Montreal, Laval lift more restrictions
Montreal and Laval will enjoy a bit more freedom as of today, with more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted a week after the rest of the province.
The two cities are being downgraded from red to orange zones, meaning residents will join much of the rest of Quebec in being able to go to gyms and eat in restaurant dining rooms.
Once considered the epicentre of the pandemic in Quebec, Montreal has recorded 100 COVID-19 cases or fewer for eight consecutive days.
Parts of the Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches and the Bas-Saint-Laurent regions will also be downgraded to orange zones on Monday.
Mobile vaccine clinics coming to schools
Also starting today, students aged 12 to 17 will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at some schools.
For schools that aren't part of the campaign, regional health boards such as those in West Central Montreal and the West Island have opened up slots at mass vaccination centres for students whose schools won't be offering mobile clinics.
Some schools are also offering to transport students to those centres to get their shots.
WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose
Top COVID-19 stories
- Montreal's public health director urges people to continue to avoid private gatherings
- Parts of Montreal and Laval struggling with low vaccination rates
- Life for elementary and high school students in Quebec could be back to 'normal' in fall.
- Quebec moves ahead with reopening, but people in Montreal and Laval will have to be patient.
- Here's where you can get your second AstraZeneca dose.
- Canada is gearing up to reopen. Can it last?
- Canada has ordered more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine shots: Here's the progress report.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?